Telangana government to approve ration card applications cleared by revenue officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As there are over 5.6 lakh applications for new ration cards pending in the State, the Civil Supplies Department authorities have decided to approve those applications which were cleared by the revenue officials at the mandal-level. However, the officials concerned have not yet given any instructions on the lakhs of applications for the inclusion of new units and transfer of existing food security cards pending with them.

It is learnt that at least 3.3 lakh applications have been approved by the revenue officials at the mandal-level. According to credible sources, the Cabinet sub-committee, headed by Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, is likely to take a call to this regard soon.

However, there was no clarity on the remaining over two lakh applications.It may be mentioned here that scores of ration card applicants have been waiting for years to get their share under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

ALSO READ | Rich state, poor people: 80 per cent Telangana citizens have white ration cards

Since 2019, the State government has managed to issue only 50 ration cards. Following the scrapping of the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) system and the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the verification of applications was further hindered. The momentum to clear lakhs of applications was gained after the recent Cabinet meeting during which Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials concerned to clear around 4.46 lakh applications.

The authorities are now gearing up to clear the applications in less than a fortnight and to start issuing ration to the new beneficiaries from next month itself. Meanwhile, the authorities have, for the time being, put on hold accepting online applications for new ration cards through Meeseva. The officials claimed that it was due to a technical glitch that they had to stop accepting online applications and that it would be rectified soon.