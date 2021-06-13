STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government to approve ration card applications cleared by revenue officials

It is learnt that at least 3.3 lakh applications have been approved by the revenue officials at the mandal-level.

Published: 13th June 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

ration cards

Representational image used for ration cards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As there are over 5.6 lakh applications for new ration cards pending in the State, the Civil Supplies Department authorities have decided to approve those applications which were cleared by the revenue officials at the mandal-level. However, the officials concerned have not yet given any instructions on the lakhs of applications for the inclusion of new units and transfer of existing food security cards pending with them.

It is learnt that at least 3.3 lakh applications have been approved by the revenue officials at the mandal-level. According to credible sources, the Cabinet sub-committee, headed by Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, is likely to take a call to this regard soon. 

However, there was no clarity on the remaining over two lakh applications.It may be mentioned here that scores of ration card applicants have been waiting for years to get their share under the Public Distribution System (PDS). 

ALSO READ | Rich state, poor people: 80 per cent Telangana citizens have white ration cards

Since 2019, the State government has managed to issue only 50 ration cards. Following the scrapping of the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) system and the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the verification of applications was further hindered. The momentum to clear lakhs of applications was gained after the recent Cabinet meeting during which Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials concerned to clear around 4.46 lakh applications. 

The authorities are now gearing up to clear the applications in less than a fortnight and to start issuing ration to the new beneficiaries from next month itself. Meanwhile, the authorities have, for the time being, put on hold accepting online applications for new ration cards through Meeseva. The officials claimed that it was due to a technical glitch that they had to stop accepting online applications and that it would be rectified soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana government ration cards
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp