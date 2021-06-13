Telangana: New Secretariat complex registers with IGBC for integrating sustainability

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The prestigious Telangana Integrated Secretariat Complex — a state-of-the-art 278-feet-tall building — has registered with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for integrating sustainability, on the occasion of World Environment Day 2021.

IGBC is an initiative of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to certify premier green buildings in the country.

The under-construction Secretariat complex has multiple unique features such as facilitating energy conversation by about 30 to 50 per cent and water conservation by about 20 to 30 per cent, compared to conventional buildings.

The complex is being constructed in line with this year’s theme for World Environment Day, ‘Ecosystem Restoration’.

In a statement released to the media here on Saturday, R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy stated that the new Secretariat is being constructed incorporating the concepts of enhanced building performance, healthy space for building occupants and by taking into consideration Covid norms.

Key features

Certain key features of the Secretariat project include abundant daylight, over 50% green cover area, usage of LED lights, and rainwater harvesting pits.