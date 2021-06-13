STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
V Hanumantha Rao ups ante for Telangana Congress chief post, writes to Sonia Gandhi

Published: 13th June 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Former MP V Hanumantha Rao, on Saturday, wrote a letter to AICC chief Sonia Gandhi requesting her to send AICC observers rather than depending on the lone TPCC in-charge Manickam Tagore, for selecting the next TPCC president. 

Hanumantha Rao, who represents the BC community, has been assertive in demanding the TPCC chief’s post for some time. 

He has accused Malkajgiri Congress MP Revanth Reddy’s followers of intimidating him with threatening calls. The former MP has openly criticised current TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy for failing to condemn those behind the calls. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has also been in his line of fire. 

On Saturday, Hanumantha Rao wrote to Manickam Tagore and complained about the CLP leader’s failure to highlight the issue of Agriculture Bills and farmers’ woes in the last Assembly session. “He has totally failed to take up the issue, much to the anguish of the farming community.” Earlier on Saturday, to make his presence felt, Hanumantha Rao met Chief Justice N V Ramana, following Uttam Kumar’s visit to the Raj Bhavan to meet the CJI.

Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

