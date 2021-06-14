Allocation of double bedroom houses in Gajewal must be transparent: Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao warned that cases would be registered against those who accept bribes to allot double bedroom houses (2BHKs) in Gajwel Assembly constituency.

He said that the houses would only be allotted to the poor and that the allocation process would be completely transparent.

Harish Rao, along with Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, toured the constituency on Sunday. He inaugurated a new Prohibition and Excise office built at the cost of Rs 45 lakh, a Shadi Khana built at a cost of Rs 3.14 crore, a municipal office built at a cost of Rs 7.80 crore and 2BHKs at Kodakandla.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government was accepting applications from eligible candidates for allotment of 1,250 2BHKs constructed in Gajwel-Pragnapur.

He said that they would set up special counters in 20 wards in the town from June 13-21 for the same, and that the process of accepting the applications would be overseen by four district-level officials.

Minister Srinivas Goud, who was present at the function, said that it was their good fortune that KCR was born in Telangana.