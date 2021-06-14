STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Telangana minister Eatela Rajender joins BJP

Eatela Rajender

Former Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender joins BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Telangana health minister Eatela Rajender on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Telangana BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh in Delhi. 

Rajender and other flew down to the national capital in a special flight and called on Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union Minister of State G Kishan Reddy. 

Along with Rajender, former MP Ramesh Rathod, former MLA Eanugu Ravinder Reddy, former TRS Mahila president Tula Uma, Nalini, former TSRTC employees unions JAC chairman Ashwathama Reddy cantonment (Hyderabad) vice-chariman Sada Keshav Reddy, Osmania University student union leaders and few others have joined the saffron brigade. 

Telangana BJP leaders including MP Dharmapuri Aravind, MP Soyam Bapurao, MLA M Raghunandan Rao, G Premender Reddy were also present.

Two days before joining the saffron party Rajender has resigned from his MLA post in the Telangana State Assembly. While resigning to his post, Rajender who was a Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) leader made it clear that he is neither “Left” nor a “Right”, and his agenda is to end “feudal and dictatorial” rule in the state.

After his resignation, the bye-election for the Huzurabad Assembly constituency was necessitated. The BJP is likely to field Rajender or his wife Jamuna.

It may be recalled that on May 1, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has stripped off health portfolio from Eatela Rajender following the allegations of land grabbing by Rajender’s family members. The State government have also constituted a four-member committee of IAS officers headed by Panchayat Raj Commissioner M Raghunandan Rao to investigate the allegations of encroachment of endowment lands.

