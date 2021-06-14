STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hyderabad cops bust fraud over rental cars, six held with 50 vehicles

The gang had been selling the cars after hiring them from their owners by promising to pay higher rents.

Published: 14th June 2021 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar and other senior cops inspect the seized vehicles. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Police on Monday arrested a six-member gang that had been selling cars after hiring them from their owners.

The gang, led by one Palle Naresh Kumar, would approach a car owner and make an agreement with him by promising to pay higher rents, said police while explaining the modus operandi.

After paying rents for a few months, the police said, they would sell off the vehicles to others claiming that those were seized by banks and finance companies and they had purchased them in public auctions.

The gang had approached various travel agencies and car owners in Hyderabad and took 272 cars from them with an oral agreement to pay the rent monthly. Out of 272 cars, 205 cars were forcefully taken back by the respective original owners. 

ALSO READ | Vaccine delivery via drones gets green signal, rated ‘low-risk’

One of the remaining 67 cars was recovered by Tappachabutra Police recently when they arrested Naresh Kumar. However, 13 cars are yet to be recovered, said Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar.

Based on a specific complaint, a case was registered at RC Puram Police station in April 2021 against Naresh Kumar after he duped a travel agency and sold off 11 cars. The accused paid rent for the first three months and later sold the cars. When the complainant asked about his car rental dues and the vehicles, the accused avoided him.

Inquiries revealed that Naresh Kumar takes cars on a rental basis by giving false promises to the car owners and travel agencies. After paying rents regularly for a few months, he sells them vehicles off or mortgages them. In the process, he made acquaintance with other accused -- Badavath Raju Naik, Kalaumula Vikas, Golle Bharath Joshi, Bhanuri Election Reddy, and Talla Narsimha Goud and formed a gang. With an intention to make easy money, they started purchasing cars from him and sold them for commission.

Seven cases had been registered against them in different police stations of Cyberabad. 

Ten Swift Dzire, 9 Ertiga, Swift and Breeza six each, four Baleno, three each i-20 and XUV 500, two Innova Crysta and one each Creta, Honda Amaze, Polo, S Cross, Wagon R, and Honda Jazz were among the seized vehicles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
car rental fraud car theives Hyderabad car rental fraud Cyberabad Police
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp