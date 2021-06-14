STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
L Ramana to join TRS? Decision likely today

Ramana has held meetings with his loyalists at Jagtial over the last two days to arrive at a decision on whether or not to join the TRS.

Published: 14th June 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

L Ramana

Telangana TDP president L Ramana (File Photo | Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president L Ramana is likely to announce his decision on joining the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Monday, as former Minister Eatala Rajender joins the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Ramana has held meetings with his loyalists at Jagtial over the last two days to arrive at a decision on whether or not to join the TRS. In these meetings, Ramana reportedly told his loyalists that the TDP had no future in the state and that it was high time he joined the party in power.

READ MORE | TRS eyes TDP’s L Ramana to fill Eatala Rajender vacuum 

He convened these meetings following invitations from TRS leaders who sought his allegiance.TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wants Ramana, a leader from the BC community, to fill the void left by Rajender. A former Minister and former MP, Ramana has been working as the T-TDP president since the formation of Telangana.

What injustice did you face in TRS, Eshwar asks Eatala

SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Sunday challenged former Minister Eatala Rajender to publicly state the supposed injustices he had faced at the hands of the TRS. Speaking at a meeting at Challuru in Karimnagar, he alleged that Rajender had been involved in anti-party activities with the aspiration to become the next Chief Minister.  

Addressing party workers, Eshwar said that the TRS had given Rajender a prominent position, but the latter had distanced himself from the party. Stating that there were personal issues between Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Rajender, Eshwar said that no one knows really what happened between them. 

