Lush green highways to welcome commuters in erstwhile Nizamabad

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A drive along the National Highway-44 will no longer be dull, tiresome or an eyesore. As per directions given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, to increase the green cover in the State, the Forest Department has decided to take up avenue plantation along the NH-44 in both Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. The highway will be developed on par with the Rajiv Rahadari.

Recently, while travelling through NH-44 and NH-63 during his journey from Hyderabad to Metpally, the Chief Minister had noticed gaps in avenue plantations along the highway in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. During his return journey, KCR took a brief halt at Armoor MLA’s camp office.

While interacting with Roads and Buildings (R&B) Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, district authorities, including the District Forest Officer (DFO), and the National Highways officials, he enquired about the gaps and directed them to fill these spaces with avenue plantation. He also told the authorities that he would return in a few days to inspect the same. Assuming that the CM would inspect the avenue plantation on June 20, during his visit to Kamareddy to inaugurate the newly constructed integrated collectorate complex, the officials are going all out to expedite the works on a war-foot.

According to sources, the Forest Department officials will begin organising mass plantation drives in the erstwhile district from Monday. Speaking to Express, Nizamabad District Forest Officer Dr Sunil S Heramath said that the officials will plant trees that are about two to three metres tall on both sides of the NH-44 to fill the gaps. The respective gram panchayat officials will be told to ensure the maintenance of the plants, he added.