STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Mallannasagar oustees write to KCR, seek proper R&R

They urged the CM to instruct the officials to provide a financial package compensating for their houses, vacant lands, trees.

Published: 14th June 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

A picturesque view of the R&R Colony being built for the oustees of Mallannasagar project at Mutrajpally in Gajwel

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Oustees of Etigadda Kishtapuram village wrote a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday urging him to show some sympathy for those who lost everything due to the construction of the Mallannasagar project.  

Revealing the contents of their letter to the CM during an interaction with the media at panchayat office, the residents of Etigadda Kishtapuram, located in Togita mandal of Siddipet district, said: “Officials were discriminating against us in such a way as if we have committed a crime approaching the court for fair compensation.”  

“We have submitted several petitions to Siddipet Collector P Venkatram Reddy. We have clarified that we are not against the construction of the Mallannasagar project. If the R&R package is given to us on par with the others, we are ready to accept it,” they said.

They urged the CM to instruct the officials to provide a financial package compensating for their houses, vacant lands, trees and also provide double bedroom houses built on 250 yards of land for single women and men.

“The officials are pressurising us to evacuate the village without giving us the compensation we deserve. There is no proper drinking water and electricity supply in the village. The sanitation works have been completely stopped. The hospital in the village had been closed and all roads to have been blocked in an attempt to force us to leave the village.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallannasagar KCR
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp