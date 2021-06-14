Mallannasagar oustees write to KCR, seek proper R&R

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Oustees of Etigadda Kishtapuram village wrote a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday urging him to show some sympathy for those who lost everything due to the construction of the Mallannasagar project.

Revealing the contents of their letter to the CM during an interaction with the media at panchayat office, the residents of Etigadda Kishtapuram, located in Togita mandal of Siddipet district, said: “Officials were discriminating against us in such a way as if we have committed a crime approaching the court for fair compensation.”

“We have submitted several petitions to Siddipet Collector P Venkatram Reddy. We have clarified that we are not against the construction of the Mallannasagar project. If the R&R package is given to us on par with the others, we are ready to accept it,” they said.

They urged the CM to instruct the officials to provide a financial package compensating for their houses, vacant lands, trees and also provide double bedroom houses built on 250 yards of land for single women and men.

“The officials are pressurising us to evacuate the village without giving us the compensation we deserve. There is no proper drinking water and electricity supply in the village. The sanitation works have been completely stopped. The hospital in the village had been closed and all roads to have been blocked in an attempt to force us to leave the village.”