Post Eatala’s exit, TRS holds meet in Huzurabad

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after former health minister resigned as a legislator, the pink party leaders organised a meeting in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, on Sunday.

The party in-charges of all mandals and towns in the constituency took part in the meeting.The meeting was organised under the chairmanship of constituency in-charge and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar. The TRS leaders also discussed the party’s further action plan.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar blasted his former colleague for necessitating a byelection in Huzurabad by quitting as the MLA.

“Do you know what self-respect is? Were you the Minister for Health or poultry farms,” a furious Kamalakar asked Rajender.

He also questioned the BJP as to why they were inducting Rajender who encroached upon the land belonging to Lord Rama Temple in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Kamalakar also demanded that the BJP leadership rethink their decision. Meanwhile, 10 upa-sarpanches of the pink party announced their resignation, in support of Rajender, at Veenavanka mandal, on Sunday.