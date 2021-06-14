Sathupalli, Madhira witness dip in COVID cases; test positivity rate down to 6%

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Thanks to various measures taken by the district administration and the State government, the Covid-19 curve in Khammam district has started witnessing a downward trend after several weeks. Sathupalli and Madhira Assembly constituencies, where the situation was extremely bad at one point, have also started witnessing a dip in the number of new cases.

Though the test positivity rate (TPR) had reached 12 per cent in these two Assembly constituencies, it has now fallen to six per cent. It may be recalled that though the State Cabinet, which met on June 8 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, increased the relaxation period by four hours across Telangana, Sathupalli, Madhira, Nalgonda, Nagarjunasagar, Devarakonda, Munugodu and Miryalaguda were excluded from this since the incidence of the virus hadn’t come down.

While several people attribute this situation to the migration of people from neighbouring States such as Andhra Pradesh and public gatherings such as weddings, where pandemic norms go for a toss, officials say that the functioning of belt shops also play a key role in keeping the numbers high. According to sources, thousands of people hailing from AP are visiting border villages in Khammam, on a daily basis, to consume liquor from belt shops.

However, the lockdown has proved helpful in controlling the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, the fever survey also reportedly helped in containing Covid-19. The officials also managed to prepare proper contact history of Covid patients, track their primary and secondary contacts and shift them to isolation centres. The officials of Medical and Health, Revenue and Police Departments worked hand-in-hand and managed to break virus chain effectively.

The district administration’s efforts to set up isolation centres in all villages also yielded good results.District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr B Malathi said: “It’s happy to know that our efforts proved helpful in flattening the curve.”