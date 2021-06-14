Telangana: Caterers rue curbs as wedding season brings measly income

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With curbs on public gatherings and weddings, the catering business in the city has been impacted by the second wave of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown. Usually, there is a huge demand for catering in Hyderabad for any kind of function as people want to serve delicious food to the guests. There are instances where it becomes difficult to find the best caterer during the peak season.

However, since April, a lot of orders have been cancelled owing to the rise of Covid cases and the curbs imposed by the State government. Caterers have lost a significant chunk of their business after weddings were postponed and other events were cancelled.

Owners of catering businesses said that during April and May, which is the wedding season, they would register orders on almost every auspicious date and serve around 200 to 500 people, depending on the type of function. Sumanth, owner of Sri Venkateshwara Caterers, said that over 70 orders, which they received, were cancelled due to Covid-19. “We just received about four orders last month, but for fewer people following government-imposed restrictions. At present, we are getting orders for home events like birthdays, house warming ceremonies and memorial functions,” he said.

On the other hand, caterers who usually charge Rs 300 per plate have had to increase their charges as the same payment needs to be made for chefs and catering boys, said owners of catering businesses. Ajay Ojha, owner of Satyanarayanan Caterers, said that they missed the big season for their catering business and he stated that he lost at least Rs 3 lakh during lockdown. “We expect our business to pick up only after Diwali as there is no wedding season in the next few months,” he said.

1,280 cases, 15 deaths in Telangana

Telangana detected 1,280 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday from 91,621 test samples. The State’s active caseload stands at 21,137. As many as 15 patients died of Covid-19 on the same day, while 2,261 recovered. The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the State till date is 6,03,369. As on Sunday, the State’s recovery rate was at 95.91 per cent, as per the media bulletin issued by Telangana government

NRIs, techies launch ‘Covid Dawakhanas’

The NRIs and techies from Palamuru region have joined hands to set up ‘Covid Dawakhanas’ to extend healthcare services free-of-cost to people living in remote areas. After launching the first such facility at Maganoor mandal in Narayanpet district last month, Telangana IT Association (TITA) and American Telugu Society (ATS) launched another facility at Balmoor mandal in Nagarkurnool on Sunday

No e-passes: Many turned away at TS-AP border

With rumours rife on social media over vehicles being given entry into Telangana even before the relaxation period, many travellers from Andhra Pradesh made a beeline at Ramapuram checkpost (TS-AP border) near Kodad in the wee hours of Sunday. However, most of the vehicles had no e-pass and the travellers were asked to return by the Telangana police. They verified the e-passes and allowed only one-third of the vehicles into TS. “Only those who have applied for e-passes are being allowed into the State,” said Kodad (Rural) police