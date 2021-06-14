Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao gives cars to Additional Collectors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All Additional collectors now have swanky Kia cars. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao distributed 32 brand new cars to them after the conclusion of his review on rural and urban development with them and district panchayat officers at Pragathi Bhavan here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister’s generosity is learnt to be his way to raise motivation among officials to work hard to ensure all-round development of villages and towns, which leave much to be desired.

Rao commented in the meeting that a lot needs to be done, though the Additional Collectors’ contribution was not lost on him.