Telangana: Registration Department draws plan to enhance revenue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Registration and Stamps Department is likely to increase slots for property registration in order to generate more revenue. The department had lost out on a large chunk of its earnings during the lockdown.

According to sources, senior officials of the department are considering encouraging all the Sub Registrar Offices (SROs) to get more registrations done, including the leasing of documents. It was also reported that officials had — after the lockdown rules were relaxed — asked employees to attend to their duties regularly without taking any leave.

“We are now concentrating on increasing slot bookings for facilitating applicants in getting the registration of their properties done, so that the department can generate more revenue. During the lockdown, we lost a lot of revenue as we had to shut our offices,” said an official.

It was also reported that the SROs of all districts, including the twin cities, would allow more slots to applicants as there was huge demand for registrations. “As there has been no official order till now, we are planning for more registrations at every SRO in the State. The employees and staff have consented to cooperate with senior officials to make more registrations and submit the registered documents on the same day to applicants,” said an official.