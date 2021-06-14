Top Maoist leader Kathi Mohan Rao dies of heart attack

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Maoist top gun Kathi Mohan Rao, alias Pakahanna alias Dhamadada, died of heart attack in Dandakaranyam on June 10, party spokesperson Jagan informed the media, on Sunday.

In a statement released to the media, Jagan said that Mohan Rao’s funeral was held in Dandakaranya forest area on Thursday itself, following which they organised a memorial service for him on June 11.

Mohan Rao was born into a middle-class family in Garla village of Bayyaram mandal in Mahabubabad district.

After completing his post-graduation from KU, Mohan Rao joined the revolutionary movement in 1982 by becoming a member of the Radical Students Union (RSU). He worked for the oppressed people for over 39 years.