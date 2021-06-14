Tourism sector urges Telangana government to provide relief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of Covid-19 making a dent in the tourism sector in the state, the members of several travel associations have urged the Telangana government to take measures to provide relief to the sector.

According to an association, more than 10 lakh people in the state who are directly or indirectly associated to the sector have been affected by the pandemic in the last 14 months

Nagesh Pampati, chairman of Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), said that while all sectors across the globe were talking about ‘revival’, the travel and tourism industry was still discussing ‘survival’.Ranga Reddy, chairman of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), said that while the Gujarat government has already announced a waiver of property tax and fixed electricity charges for the hotel industry till March 2022, the Andhra Pradesh and Manipur governments have launched a ‘relief package’ for the sector. He demanded that the Telangana government must take measures to revive the sector on the same lines.”

The pandemic doesn’t permit long-distance tourism, but we can at least promote neighbourhood tourism in the State. And once the pandemic is over, the Telangana government should promote tourism on the lines of Kerala, Gujarat, and Manipur,” said Pampati. Recently, the members of various associations had met State Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud and submitted a representation on their demands and suggestions to revive the sector. They said the Minister had assured that their demands would be looked into.