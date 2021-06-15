CJI NV Ramana visits Telangana's Yadadri temple with family

By Express News Service

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, along with his family members, visited Yadagirigutta (Yadadri) temple and had a darshan of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy on Tuesday.

He visited Balalayam and also the main temple, which is currently under renovation. State Endowments minister A Indra Karan Reddy and Energy minister G Jagadish Reddy accompanied the CJI. The temple priests welcomed the CJI with Vedic rituals.

It was on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's request, the CJI to visited the temple. The CJI is in Hyderabad for a three-day visit and this is his first visit to Telangana after he took charge as CJI.