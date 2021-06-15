STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Iron grills raised on central median near Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's office

Sources told The New Indian Express that iron grills of 10-metre height on one side and six-metre grills facing the CM camp side will be fixed.

Published: 15th June 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC installs iron grills on the central median for a 140-metre stretch, near the CM Camp Office, in Hyderabad

GHMC installs iron grills on the central median for a 140-metre stretch, near the CM Camp Office, in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To prevent protestors from rushing towards Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Begumpet, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is raising iron grills and increasing the height of the central road median for a 140-metre stretch on the road at an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh.

The wide road in front of the CM camp office witnesses a large number of pedestrians crossing from one side of the road to the other side by jumping over the central median, leading to a sudden halting of vehicles.

The medians have become handy for protestors, who stage demonstrations in front of the CM office regularly, leading to traffic snarls. In view of this, the police requested the GHMC to raise the height of the median and fix iron grills permanently to stop the people and protestors.

Sources told The New Indian Express that iron grills of 10-metre height on one side and six-metre grills facing the CM camp side will be fixed. Between the grills, greenery will be developed. The work is being developed at a cost of around Rs 20 lakh and works would be completed by the end of June.

