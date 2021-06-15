Marginalised students deprived of food security in Telangana

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Closure of schools due to the lockdown has had an adverse impact on food security of students from marginalised social groups in Telangana, finds a study done by the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS). The CESS surveyed 90 heads/ teachers and 240 students from ZPSS, TSWREIS, TREIS, TTWREIS and Ashram schools for the study.

At least 25 per cent of students from the SC community said that the lockdown had taken a toll on their food security, while only 14 and 11 per cent of students from the ST and BC communities, respectively, reported food-related constraints.

This indicated that the impact of the lockdown was higher on SC households. The CESS submitted its report titled, 'Impact of COVID-19 on school education with special focus on SC students', to the State government, seeking intervention.

The report said that marginalised families were spending more on food since the lockdown, and that its effect was particularly pronounced on households with more than one school-going child, considering they no longer had access to mid-day meals at government schools and a nutritious diet served three times a day at residential schools.

The digital divide between urban and rural students has also widened, claimed the survey. An overwhelming 90.3 per cent of students were of the view that remote teaching was not a good substitute for in-person teaching, while almost 40 per cent felt that online classes were not interactive, and was, therefore, difficult.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Prof S Laxman Rao, head of SCSDF research unit of CESS, who conducted the survey, suggested that the government offer food allowance and digital devices to students who could not af ford them.