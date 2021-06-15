STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Marginalised students deprived of food security in Telangana

The CESS submitted its report titled, 'Impact of COVID-19 on school education with special focus on SC students', to the State government, seeking intervention.

Published: 15th June 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Mid-day meal

Image of a mid-day meal service for representational Purposes. (File photo| EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Closure of schools due to the lockdown has had an adverse impact on food security of students from marginalised social groups in Telangana, finds a study done by the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS). The CESS surveyed 90 heads/ teachers and 240 students from ZPSS, TSWREIS, TREIS, TTWREIS and Ashram schools for the study.

At least 25 per cent of students from the SC community said that the lockdown had taken a toll on their food security, while only 14 and 11 per cent of students from the ST and BC communities, respectively, reported food-related constraints.

This indicated that the impact of the lockdown was higher on SC households. The CESS submitted its report titled, 'Impact of COVID-19 on school education with special focus on SC students', to the State government, seeking intervention.

The report said that marginalised families were spending more on food since the lockdown, and that its effect was particularly pronounced on households with more than one school-going child, considering they no longer had access to mid-day meals at government schools and a nutritious diet served three times a day at residential schools.

The digital divide between urban and rural students has also widened, claimed the survey. An overwhelming 90.3 per cent of students were of the view that remote teaching was not a good substitute for in-person teaching, while almost 40 per cent felt that online classes were not interactive, and was, therefore, difficult.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Prof S Laxman Rao, head of SCSDF research unit of CESS, who conducted the survey, suggested that the government offer food allowance and digital devices to students who could not af ford them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marginalised social groups Marginalized students Food security CESS
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp