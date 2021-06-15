Telangana: Ex-Adilabad MP Ramesh Rathod joins BJP

By Express News Service

ADILABAD : Adilabad former MP Ramesh Rathod, along with former Health Minister Eatala Rajender, joined the saffron party on Monday in Delhi in the presence of several senior BJP leaders. Entry of Ramesh Rathod in to the saffron party would help the Bharatiya Janata Party get the required support from the Lambada community in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

Ramesh has a strong following in the Khanapur constituency, which has a large population of STs, and the Lambada community leaders have been dominating the seat from decades. The former MP and his family members have won elections three times from the constituency.

Just before 2018 Assembly elections, Rathod moved from TRS to Congress and contested from the Khanapur Assembly constituency and Adilabad LS seat and lost both.