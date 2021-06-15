Tiger injured after hunting bull recovers, returns to forest in Telangana

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: A tiger named T-2, which was found injured after hunting a bull near Rasamollabavi base camp in Watvarlapally, has recovered and gone back into the forest, according to District Forest Officer Kista Goud.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Goud said that the tiger aged 12 was found by locals near a water body with an injury on its head on June 7 after it hunted down a bull.

A rescue team from Hyderabad called in by forest officials was stationed there to capture it and send it for treatment.

The hunted bull was kept there as bait. Forest officials also alerted locals to be careful as the big cat was on the prowl.

However, the tiger recovered from the injury on its own within three days and returned to the forest, according to Goud.

This tiger, which lived in Amrabad Tiger Reserve from 2013-15, later moved to Nagarjunasagar Tiger Reserve and only returned in January 2021. It has been living in Domalapenta range of Amrabad Tiger Reserve.