STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tiger injured after hunting bull recovers, returns to forest in Telangana

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Goud said that the tiger aged 12 was found by locals near a water body with an injury on its head on June 7 after it hunted down a bull

Published: 15th June 2021 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: A tiger named T-2, which was found injured after hunting a bull near Rasamollabavi base camp in Watvarlapally, has recovered and gone back into the forest, according to District Forest Officer Kista Goud.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Goud said that the tiger aged 12 was found by locals near a water body with an injury on its head on June 7 after it hunted down a bull.

A rescue team from Hyderabad called in by forest officials was stationed there to capture it and send it for treatment.

The hunted bull was kept there as bait. Forest officials also alerted locals to be careful as the big cat was on the prowl.

However, the tiger recovered from the injury on its own within three days and returned to the forest, according to Goud.

This tiger, which lived in Amrabad Tiger Reserve from 2013-15, later moved to Nagarjunasagar Tiger Reserve and only returned in January 2021. It has been living in Domalapenta range of Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiger Telangana
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp