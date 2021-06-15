STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS doubles down to keep flock intact in Telangana's Huzurabad

BC Welfare Minister and also constituency in-charge Gangula Kamalakar is leading the charge to see that the party does not suffer any dent with the exit of Rajender.

Published: 15th June 2021 07:44 AM

TRS flag for representational purposes

TRS flag for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As former minister Eatala Rajender joined the BJP on Monday, the TRS leaders in Huzurabad redoubled their efforts to keep their flock of leaders in the constituency intact. BC Welfare Minister and also constituency in-charge Gangula Kamalakar is leading the charge to see that the party does not suffer any dent with the exit of Rajender.

Kamalakar held an extensive meeting with Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, ZP chairperson K Vijaya, mandal level in-charges and party activists in Jammikunta mandal on Monday. He called upon party activists to strive to retain power in Huzurabad.

The Welfare Minister asked them to highlight welfare schemes implemented in the State among people, especially the kind not carried out in other States. Since Rajender was dismissed from cabinet, TRS’ strategy has been to conduct a series of meetings to protect the party cadre and appoint mandal level incharges.

