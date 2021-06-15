STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With arrival of monsoon, Telangana's Singur project starts receiving good inflows

Though the officials were previously concerned as to how much water would reach the project, they have finally started heaving a sigh of relief.

Published: 15th June 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Singur project

Singur project in Pulkal mandal.

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: In a major respite to the farmers who have been struggling a lot owing to the back-to-back lockdowns, the Singur project has started receiving heavy inflows, thanks to the arrival of the monsoon.

With this, both the citizens and ryots are hopeful that they will get water in abundance for both drinking and irrigation. Though the officials were previously concerned as to how much water would reach the project, they have finally started heaving a sigh of relief.

It may be recalled that the Singur project had received good inflows last year as well, as a result of which the dam was filled to the brim and had 16.5 tmcft of water during the beginning of this monsoon.

According to sources, the dam's catchment areas in Narayankhed, Raikode, Nyalkal, Manoor, Kangti, Kalher, Munipally, Jharasangam, Nagargidda, Vatpally and Ramone have been receiving good rains for the past 10 days, as a result of which most tanks and lakes in these areas are currently overflowing.

As on Monday morning, the project has 17.36 tmcft of water, according to the irrigation officials. Speaking to The New Indian Express, they said that this water would be sufficient to meet this year’s irrigation and drinking requirements. It is the Singur that supplies drinking water to most parts of the district.

