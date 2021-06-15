STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth, two minors held for raping woman in Telangana's Warangal

The incident came to light after the survivor's parents approached the police and filed a complaint, on Monday.

Rape, Sexual Assault

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 31-year-old hearing and speech impaired woman was raped by three persons, including two minors, under Mills Colony police station limits recently. The incident came to light after the survivor’s parents approached the police and filed a complaint, on Monday.

According to the plaint, the woman was raped by three persons, a 24-year-old youngster and two minors studying in Classes 9 and 10, who also recorded videos of the horrific crime and posted it on some social media account. Two days ago, the videos went viral, after which the survivor's parents learnt about the incident. According to police, the woman is a daily-wage labourer.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Warangal ACP K Giri Kumar said that the youngster, named Sarvor, and the two minors raped the survivor at her house itself. All three of them have been taken into custody. While the police sent the minors to a juvenile home, the youth has been booked.

