Anxious Nizamabad students await COVID-19 vaccines

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Several students preparing to go abroad for higher studies want the Covid vaccine to be given to them at Nizamabad instead of the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), Hyderabad. Vaccination certificates have assumed even more importance for students who have got admissions at universities abroad.

After the Union government’s directive on the issue, the state government started a vaccination programme at Narayanaguda in Hyderabad. Considering many students from the districts too need the vaccine urgently, the government decided to start a vaccination programme for students in the districts.

A committee would be formed under the chairmanship of the District Collector, which will select the beneficiaries. Students who seek vaccines should submit travel documents and details of the institute to which they have got admission, to the committee.

However, Medical and Health Department officials have not yet taken any decision to start such a programme. Several students, who have already submitted their applications, are inquiring about the vaccination dates at the District Immunisation Office (DIO).

Speaking to Express, Shanigaram Jayanth Reddy of Nizamabad town said it was not possible for many student from the districts to take the vaccine in Hyderabad. This was because then the student would have to stay in their relatives’ or friends’ residences, which was difficult considering the pandemic.

Medical and Health Department officials are receiving calls every day from students and their parents, inquiring when the vaccines would be administered. They are waiting for the higher officials’ directions. One of the officials said the programme could start in a few days so that there is enough time for students to take the second dose before they are scheduled to go abroad.