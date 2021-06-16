STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China still on Indian land: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Owaisi sought to know if there would ever be a return of status that existed in April, 2020 with regard to China occupying Indian territory.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the anniversary of the Galwan Valley incident in which Chinese armed forces killed 20 Indian soldiers, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accepted defeat. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Owaisi sought to know if there would ever be a return of status that existed in April, 2020 with regard to China occupying Indian territory.

Stating that the death of martyrs had not been avenged, he pointed out that trade with China had gone up to 10.4 per cent from 13 per cent.

He alleged that about 1,000 square kilometre of Indian territory was now under Chinese control. “We must honour their (martyrs) supreme sacrifice & hold Prime Minister accountable.

China continues to remain in control of land that was earlier in Indian control.” In the meanwhile, Akbaruddin Owaisi’s social media handler lodged a complaint with police against seven Facebook page admins for morphing Akbaruddin and Asaduddin’s pictures and circulating memes and viral videos on various social media platforms including FB.

