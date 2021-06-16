Heavy rains cut off many villages in Telangana's Adilabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Due to heavy rains over the past two days, a few villages have been cut off in the erstwhile Adilabad district. As rivers and tanks are getting heavy inflows, at a few places, river waters are flowing over low-level bridges which has cut off transportation to many villages.

Near Anukunta village in Adilabad mandal, the bridge is under construction and the existing temporary culvert was washed away by the floodwaters. As a result, transportation from the villages to the district headquarter was cut off. Many farmers are also facing problems to go to their field.

In Asifabad district headquarters, the main road is stagnated with water, causing problems to people. Kumrambheem Asifabad District Collector Rahul Raj inspected the Jubilee Market area in Asifabad, where a lot of water had stagnated.

He instructed the officials to remove the stagnated water from the main road and take permanent measures to avoid inundation.