Inter second year results to be out soon: TSBIE

HYDERABAD: The TS intermediate second-year examination results are likely to come out soon, say officials. On Monday, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), sent a proposal to the State government for the criteria of the results of the exams. Speaking to Express, TSBIE Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said, “We have given a proposal to the government on how we should take out the results.

These are different categories of students, such as private candidates, regular candidates, candidates from Commerce, MPC and so many more, which is why everyone has to be treated slightly differently, but on a uniform yardstick.” The official added that it is likely that the exam result will come out most likely in a week. There are more than four lakhs students who are eagerly waiting for their intermediate second-year exams result for the academic year 2020-21.

TS schools to remain shut till June 20

The Telangana government on Monday extended the summer holidays in all schools and DIET colleges of the state till June 20. According to an order issued by the Directorate of School Education, the state government decided to extend the summer holidays after taking the Covid-19 situation into account.

All the Heads of Departments, Regional Joint Directors of School Education, Hyderabad and Warangal, all the District Educational Officers and all DIET principals in the State were directed to take necessary steps to implement the order. Earlier, the State government had announced early summer vacation for all schools and colleges till June 15. The decision now to extend the summer holidays has been taken to considering the safety of students and teachers.