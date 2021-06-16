Journalist Raghu Jangi released after 14 days in remand

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After journalist Raghu Jangi was granted bail on Monday by Suryapet district court, he was released on Tuesday on conditional bail.

Raghu Jangi, an anchor with YouTube news channel Tolivelugu, was arrested in the first week of June over a case where he was involved in a clash between the Gurrambodu thanda and the local police. He spent 14 days in remand.

He shared how the police mistreated him. “I have been receiving calls from my wife since I hadn’t been home for a while, but the police were not letting me take the call, and instead they were laughing at me,” he stated. He also thanked the ones responsible for his arrest saying it helped him to develop more enthusiasm towards his State and profession.

Condemning the journo’s arrest, the Telangana Working Journalist Federation met with Chief Justice NV Ramana. They also requested him to clear pending cases against journalists in the Supreme Court.