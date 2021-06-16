KCR to lay foundation for hospital at Warangal jail

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for a 24-storeyed multi super-speciality hospital on the premises of Warangal Central Prison on June 21.

He will also inaugurate the Warangal Urban district’s integrated collectorate complex, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Tuesday.

The Minister, along with MLA Narender Nannapuneni, Rajya Sabha MP Banda Prakash, GWMC Mayor Gundu Sudharani, and District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu inspected the new integrated complex at Subedari on Tuesday.

Dayakar Rao said new districts were being formed to bring the administration closer to the people, to provide welfare schemes and to facilitate governance.

He said the cost of constructing the new complex was initially estimated to be Rs 35 crore but had risen to Rs 57 crore. The complex was being built using modern technology, he added.