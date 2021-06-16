STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR to lay foundation for hospital at Warangal jail

He will also inaugurate the Warangal Urban district’s integrated collectorate complex, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Tuesday.

Published: 16th June 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for a 24-storeyed multi super-speciality hospital on the premises of Warangal Central Prison on June 21.

He will also inaugurate the Warangal Urban district’s integrated collectorate complex, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Tuesday.

The Minister, along with MLA Narender Nannapuneni, Rajya Sabha MP Banda Prakash, GWMC Mayor Gundu Sudharani, and District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu inspected the new integrated complex at Subedari on Tuesday.

Dayakar Rao said new districts were being formed to bring the administration closer to the people, to provide welfare schemes and to facilitate governance. 

He said the cost of constructing the new complex was initially estimated to be Rs 35 crore but had risen to Rs 57 crore. The complex was being built using modern technology, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR Warangal Warangal jail
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp