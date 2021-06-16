Telangana: Man stabs welder to death over petty fight

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A petty argument over a road mishap in Jagathgirigutta resulted into a murder late on Monday. An argument broke out between two groups after a young boy riding a bike hit a girl in Jagathgirigutta.

Later, the boy’s uncle was allegedly killed by the accused Srihari, who had supported the girl’s family during the argument. Srihari stabbed the victim Shaik Javed, who worked as a welder, repeatedly with a kitchen knife.

Jagagthgirigutta police registered a murder case and detained him for further investigation. Shaik Javed’s nephew was riding his bike in the lanes on Monday evening and hit a girl with his bicycle. The girl’s parents picked up a quarrel with the boy’s family. Shaik Javed, who was nearby, also rushed to the place. Later, the boy’s parents agreed and got the girl treated.