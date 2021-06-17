Asaduddin Owaisi backs Twitter, hits out at BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Backing the microblogging social media service Twitter’s stand over its failure to comply with India’s new IT rules, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi held that it was facing vendetta for tagging BJP leaders’ tweets with “manipulated media”.

Responding to a tweet from Union Minister for Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday, he took a potshot and tweeted, “The difference is Indian companies in US aren’t subject to laws that violate free speech, due process & privacy. US Cos thought they were operating in constitutional democracy, instead they got a govt that raids offices for tagging BJP leaders’ tweets with ‘manipulated media’.”