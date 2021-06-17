Bids called for Manair River Front project

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Days after the Irrigation Department released Rs 310 crore for construction of a retaining wall as part of the Manair River Front (MRF) project, the Tourism Department issued a notification calling bids for Request for Proposals from Architectural, Engineering and Consultancy firms. The bids will be accepted till June 30.

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar expressed happiness over the development. He said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s special affection for Karimnagar had led to the development of MRF project, on the lines of the Sabarmati Riverfront.