Eatala confident of BJP forming government in Telangana after next polls

HYDERABAD: Stating that the people of Telangana are determined not to rest until they overthrow the incumbent TRS government, former health minister and newly-inducted BJP leader Eatala Rajender exuded confidence that the saffron party will come to power in the State after the next Assembly elections.

Addressing the gathering during a meeting with the BJP Medhcal district committee members at his residence on Wednesday, Rajender said that he had shared the stage with several BJP leaders including late Sushma Swaraj as well as Ch Vidyasagar Rao during separate statehood movement.

“I feel proud of joining BJP after 20 years, leaving aside my politics and my DNA (ideology), especially when people are disgusted with the current circumstances and hate the State government. The people of Telangana are aghast at the situation the State has been facing after achieving the statehood,” he said.Rajender also announced his decision to tour Huzurabad constituency, where the bypoll is necessitated post his resignation as an MLA, for four days from Thursday.

Maoists condemn Eatala’s decision

Meanwhile, the CPI-Maoist Party condemned Rajender for joining the saffron party. In a press release purportedly issued by the banned outfit’s spokesperson Jagan, the party said that the former minister is trying to encash the Maoist party’s reputation to win the upcoming election.

He said that “there is no difference between Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Eatala Rajender and people have nothing to do with the conflict between them” and added that Rajender joined the BJP to protect his properties.“After the TRS party came power, KCR and Rajender betrayed the people and their aspirations. Their rule is anti-people. They have changed the people’s agenda by favouring imperialists, capitalists, brokers and feudal landlords,” he said.