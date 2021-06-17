STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Eatala confident of BJP forming government in Telangana after next polls

Rajender said that he had shared the stage with several BJP leaders including late Sushma Swaraj as well as Ch Vidyasagar Rao during separate statehood movement.

Published: 17th June 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender joins BJP

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender joins BJP. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Stating that the people of Telangana are determined not to rest until they overthrow the incumbent TRS government, former health minister and newly-inducted BJP leader Eatala Rajender exuded confidence that the saffron party will come to power in the State after the next Assembly elections.

Addressing the gathering during a meeting with the BJP Medhcal district committee members at his residence on Wednesday, Rajender said that he had shared the stage with several BJP leaders including late Sushma Swaraj as well as Ch Vidyasagar Rao during separate statehood movement.

“I feel proud of joining BJP after 20 years, leaving aside my politics and my DNA (ideology), especially when people are disgusted with the current circumstances and hate the State government. The people of Telangana are aghast at the situation the State has been facing after achieving the statehood,” he said.Rajender also announced his decision to tour Huzurabad constituency, where the bypoll is necessitated post his resignation as an MLA, for four days from Thursday.

Maoists condemn Eatala’s decision 

Meanwhile, the CPI-Maoist Party condemned Rajender for joining the saffron party. In a press release purportedly issued by the banned outfit’s spokesperson Jagan, the party said that the former minister is trying to encash the Maoist party’s reputation to win the upcoming election. 

He said that “there is no difference between Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Eatala Rajender and people have nothing to do with the conflict between them” and added that Rajender joined the BJP to protect his properties.“After the TRS party came power, KCR and Rajender betrayed the people and their aspirations. Their rule is anti-people. They have changed the people’s agenda by favouring imperialists, capitalists, brokers and feudal landlords,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender BJP TRS Telangana assembly elections
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp