ED summons Nama Nageswara Rao in Rs 1,000 crore bank fraud case

The development comes after ED carried out searches at the MP’s residences in Hyderabad, Khammam on June 11

TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday served notices to TRS MP and the party’s floor leader in the Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao, asking him to appear before it on June 25. The notices were served in connection with the alleged fund diversion by Ranchi Expressway Limited. The company was floated by Madhucon Group owned by Nageswara Rao’s family. The development comes after the ED carried out intensive searches at the Khammam MP’s residences in Hyderabad and Khammam on June 11. 

The ED also searched the offices of Madhucon Group, the residences of K Srinivasa Rao, CMD of Ranchi Expressway, and the residences of its directors N Seetaiah and Nageswara Rao’s son N Prithvi Teja, in connection with a Rs 1,064 crore bank fraud case.Ranchi Expressway is an entity floated by Madhucon Infra to execute a contract of four-laning a 163 km stretch from Ranchi to Jamshedpur, awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to Madhucon in 2011. 

A consortium of banks led by Canara Bank agreed to fund Rs 1,151 crore, with a contribution of Rs 503 crore from promoters, towards the project.Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case against Ranchi Expressway and its directors, after a PIL was moved in the Jharkhand High Court, and had also filed a chargesheet. The CBI found that the project had not progressed at all and the accused were involved in a fraud to obtain a loan of over Rs 1,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the loan became a non-performing asset in 2018 and the NHAI terminated the contract and forfeited Rs 73 crore. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), in its report, concluded that Rs 264.01 crore was not made available for the purpose of the project. Instead, this amount was diverted towards various other aspects, which include Rs 50 crore for a round-tripping exercise in equity, Rs 22 crore for diversion of mobilisation and maintenance advance, Rs 98 crore claimed to be spent on maintenance and Rs 94.01 crore for utilisation of material and mobilisation advance given to Madhucon Project Ltd, which could not be ascertained during the probe.

