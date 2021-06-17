STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC gives Telangana govt two weeks to form appellate authority for pollution control in state

Allowing two weeks time for forming the panel, the bench adjourned the next hearing to June 30.

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a rap on the State government’s knuckles, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday warned of summoning Environment Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar and explain why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated for not implementing the court orders for the constitution of Pollution Control Appellate Authority. While dealing with PILs filed on the delay in the constitution of the appellate authority, a bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Seshasayana Reddy expressed dissatisfaction when Advocate General BS Prasad sought one more week to comply with the orders. 

The bench, in another case, sought to know why it should not initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Panchayat Raj secretary for not acting on a directive of the court in 2019 to take action on a petition filed by the District Panchayat Officers that injustice was being done to them in promotions as the rules in force were coming in the way..

The bench felt that it was not proper for the Panchayat Raj secretary to continue to sleep over the petition till date despite the court order in 2019 asking him to act on it. The court then adjourned the case hearing by two weeks.

Telangana High Court
