Heavy rain, thunder in Telangana today

By night 10 pm, the highest rainfall recorded was 41mm at Gandhari in Kamareddy district. 

Hyderabad rains

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana on Thursday.

Also, heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Kothagudem districts.

On Thursday, many areas of the northern and southern Telangana districts received light to moderate rains. By night 10 pm, the highest rainfall recorded was 41mm at Gandhari in Kamareddy district. 

