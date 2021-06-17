RTC staff get salaries after a day of protests

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSRTC employees heaved a sigh of relief as their salaries were deposited in their bank accounts, albeit after a three-week delay, on Wednesday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the employees who were obviously worried over the undue delay in getting their salaries, staged demonstrations at different RTC depots.

Sporting black badges, they also resorted to sloganeering and at some depots, they reportedly told their higher authorities that they will keep away from work if their salaries are not paid. “This is not the first time that our salaries are delayed. We have become a tool in the hands of politicians. While KCR makes promises, which are never fulfilled, others take this as an opportunity to bake political loaves, forcing us to knock on the doors of High Court,” said a senior staff member working at Mehdipatnam depot.

Besides Mehdipatnam, the RTC staff also held demonstrations at Ranigunj 1, Hyderabad 1, HCU, BHEL, Barkatpura and other depots. Meanwhile, the Union’s representatives also met the higher officials to discuss about the issue during the morning hours, which they described as fruitful. “We spoke to the officials and they agreed to pay our salaries today,” said K Hanumanth, general secretary of TJMU.