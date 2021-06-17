STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

SCCL gets Telangana govt orders to clear 9 hectares of forest land

With the forest clearance accorded to the SCCL for the construction of a private railway line, a new railway station will come up in Sathupalli that will connect it to Bhadrachalam Road.

Published: 17th June 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

forest, forest land

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government, on Wednesday, issued orders giving final (Stage-II) approval for the diversion of around 9.2 hectares (ha) of forest land from the Lankapalli Reserved Forest in Sathupalli of Khammam district to the SCCL to construct a railway line for the transportation of coal and total of 4.8 ha of forest land from the two districts — Warangal Rural (4.4 ha) and Mulugu (0.4 ha) — for the JCR Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme.

With the forest clearance accorded to the SCCL for the construction of a private railway line, a new railway station will come up in Sathupalli that will connect it to Bhadrachalam Road. As part of compensatory afforestation for the loss of 9.2 ha forest in Lankpally, the conditions laid down mentioned that afforestation works will be taken up and will maintain over 20 ha of degraded forest patch in compartment 156 of the same reserved forest. For compensation of 4.8 ha lost to Devadula project, 4.9 ha of non-forest land has been identified in Pambapur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCCL Telangana forest land
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp