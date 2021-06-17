YS Sharmila visits Medaram, blasts KCR for not solving problems

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YS Sharmila, who has announced the formation of a new party in Telangana, faced an embarrassing situation on Wednesday. As part of her political campaign, Sharmila visited Medaram village in erstwhile Nalgonda district, with an objective to meet Neelakanta Sai, an unemployed youth who tried to kill himself recently. However, Sai’s house remained locked.

Sharmila’s followers alleged a TRS role. Stating that the ruling party was afraid of Sharmila standing up for unemployed youth, they accused the TRS of “kidnapping” Sai to prevent him from meeting her.

Speaking at Medaram, Sharmila demanded that the State government release an employment calendar, and release employment notifications for 1.9 lakh jobs. “Out here, people hope to feed their children and provide them with a good education. These are not unsolvable. If you cannot deliver at least this, why are you even continuing as Chief Minister,” she asked CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.