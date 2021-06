By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With lockdown being partially lifted, the Covid-91 cases in the GHMC limits seem to have plateaued with 175 cases reported on Wednesday, which has been the trend for the last seven days.

The total cases recorded across the State on the day were 1,489 cases while 1,436 people recovered from the virus.

The active cases have now fallen below 20,000 and the current is number 19,975.

The day also saw 11 Covid deaths, taking the total fatalities in the State 3,521.