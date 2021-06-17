Telangana Finance Minsiter T Harish Rao thankful for overflowing Kudavelli Vagu

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Thanking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for ensuring water supply to the Kudavelli Vagu, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said: “Despite being a part of the State government, even I did not imagine that the Kudavelli Vagu will be brimming with water during peak summer.”

He also criticised the former Congress and Telugu Desam Party government, for turning a blind eye to the hardships of farmers in Telangana. On Wednesday, the Minister participated in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected governing body of Mirdoddi Agricultural Market in Siddipet district.

Stating that KCR ensured the completion of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme within the stipulated time, as a result of which Siddipet started receiving Godavari water, Harish added that the farmers happy like never before.