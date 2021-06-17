Telangana government finalises recruitment of 803 nurses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government shortlisted nearly 803 candidates for nursing positions across various government hospitals under control of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP).

The counselling will be held at Osmania Medical College from June 17 to 19. According to a press release issued by the TSPSC, these staff nurses will be posting orders after counselling and they will soon be posted at various State hospitals.

Presently, Telangana has nearly 74,000 nurses of various specialisations and the new recruits will further strengthen manpower ahead of the possible third wave of Covid-19.

For further details on schedule of counselling one can login on https://vvp.telangana.gov.in