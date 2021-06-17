Telangana Labour Minister Malla Reddy's brother, 12 others held for gambling

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Labour Minister Malla Reddy’s brother Narasimha Reddy (66) was arrested by the Bowenpally police on Wednesday evening for taking part in a gambling game of cards. Twelve others were arrested during the raid at Chandana Gardens for gambling and violating lockdown norms.

Police raided the spot following a complaint by neighbours, CI Ravi Kumar of Bowenpally police station said. “The raid was conducted at Chandana Gardens and we arrested all the 13 persons present there. All the 13 accused are elderly people and most of them are retired. They gathered in an open place and were involved in gambling,” he said. Thirteen mobile phones were seized and `1,40,740 was seized by the police. The accused were arrested under Gaming Act and Disaster Management Act.