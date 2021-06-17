Welfare of poor is our priority: KTR

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Stating that the Telangana government is going all out to ensure the welfare of the poor, MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the 2BHK scheme was introduced to give dignity to the poor people.

He made this statement while addressing the gathering after inaugurating Double Bedroom Houses at Racharla Boppapur in Yellareddypet mandal here, on Wednesday. Housing Department Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy was also present on the occasion.

Pointing out that the 2BHK scheme is being implemented in a transparent manner, Rama Rao said that only true beneficiaries get the double bedroom houses distributed by the government free of cost. Later in the day, he inaugurated a Rythu Vedika at Kodurupaka in Boinpalli mandal. The building was constructed in memory of the MAUD Minister’s grandparents.