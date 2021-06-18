STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A-Theorem to set up shop in Warangal IT Park, provide 1,350 jobs

Published: 18th June 2021 08:46 AM

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: A-Theorem Private Limited, a major animation production house that takes pride in delivering the ultimate digital services, television programming, 2D & 3D CG works, motion capture, CGFX and virtual reality, is all set to start operations in Warangal IT Park in Madikonda. Once operational, the company will provide direct employment to around 1,350 software professionals in the animation sector. 

In an exclusive chat with Express, A-Theorem CEO Rapolu Arun Kumar said: “Every year, hundreds of engineering students graduate from various colleges. But they are finding it difficult to find employment and most of them migrate to metro cities in search of jobs. So we have decided to set up our unit here in Warangal. Our endeavour is to provide employment opportunities to these talented local youth. Once fully operational, our company will create more than 1,300 jobs.”

Arun Kumar also revealed that IT Minister KT Rama Rao will lay the foundation stone for A-Theorem’s unit in Warangal IT Park. According to the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) authorities, a 5,100 square meters of land was allocated to A-Theorem Private Limited in IT Park and it was handover to CEO Arun Kumar, who is a native of Bommera village in Palakurthy mandal in Jangaon district.

The State government has been showing keen interest in attracting IT companies to Tier-II cities like Warangal and thanks to its decision to transform Warangal into an IT hub, major IT firms have spread their operations and started providing job opportunities to Warangal youth. Some of the major companies that established their units and started operations in the IT Incubation Centre of TSIIC at Madikonda are Cyient, Tech Mahindra, Kakatiya IT Solutions and Ventois Software Solutions. 

The Cyient has already offered employment to nearly 1,233 software professionals, Tech Mahindra and Ventois Software Solutions to 150 and 29 professionals respectively while Kakatiya IT Solutions recruited six professionals. Meanwhile, the Quadrant Resources Private Limited also laid foundation stone for its new unit in Warangal.

