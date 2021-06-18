STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adilabad infant beats COVID-19 with help of ECMO

Nine-month-old Shreeyash was brought to KIMS, Kondapur with fever, cough and breathing difficulty. His symptoms progressed rapidly and he was put in the ICU on ventilator support.

Published: 18th June 2021 09:25 AM

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what doctors say could be the first case of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) use on a Covid-19 positive infant, KIMS hospital carried out the same on a 9-month-old baby from Adilabad. 

However, his condition continued to deteriorate and he was put on High-Frequency Oscillatory Ventilation (HFOV) and inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) support.

Soon the child developed pneumothorax, where air leaks into the space between your lung and chest wall, which made ventilator treatment more difficult.

“At this point, we decided to start ECMO support and shifted him to KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad for further treatment. He was off ECMO after 12 days and came off ventilator support three days later,” said Dr Nanda Kishore, Head of the PICU, KIMS Hospitals.

