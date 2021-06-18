STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ambedkar statue row: V Hanumantha Rao to tour Telangana villages

Published: 18th June 2021 09:10 AM

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, who held a hunger strike demanding the installation of Ambedkar statue at Punjagutta circle in April, has now decided to hold a state-wide tour to garner support. He will pay a visit to Ambedkar statues in all villages of the State, says the leader. 

He announced this at a round-table conference. The meeting was attended by Prof Kodandaram, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, former MP Azeez Pasha, Dalit rights leader J P Raju. “KCR cannot keep the statue forever in jail,” the Congress leader said.  Taking a jibe at YS Sharmila, he said, “Sharmila you are going to villages for establishing Ram Rajya, does your father have a problem if the Ambedkar statue is next to him in Punjagutta.” 

Komatireddy questioned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as to why the statue was still in police custody. He wondered about the CM’s “tall claims” of coming up with a 125-foot-tall statue.

