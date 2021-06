By Express News Service

D Kalyan Rao

NIZAMABAD: In a tragic incident, a soldier, hailing from Nizamabad district, who worked in the Army’s technical wing at Bathinda camp in Punjab died after falling from a tree, on Wednesday.

The deceased jawan has been identified as D Kalyan Rao, 25. The jawan belonged to Venkatapuram village in Maklur mandal.

On learning about his untimely demise, MLC K Kavitha expressed condolences to the bereaved family of the soldier.