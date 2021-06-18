STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leader Eatala Rajender visits Huzurabad

The former minister was accorded grand welcome by his followers and BJP activists. At Nagaram in Jammikunta mandal, his followers organised a road show.

Published: 18th June 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 09:52 AM

​ BJP leader Eatala Rajender during a padayatra in Huzurabad on Thursday ​

BJP leader Eatala Rajender during a padayatra in Huzurabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: It appears as if both the pink party activists and supporters of former minister Eatala Rajender have already entered election mode and are taking all necessary steps to ensure victory in the forthcoming Huzurabad bypoll.

Meanwhile, Rajender, after joining the saffron brigade, visited the Assembly constituency for the first time on Thursday. Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao, former MLA A Ravinder Reddy, former Legislative Council chairman K Swamy Goud and former MP G Vivek accompanied Rajender to his hometown.

The former minister was accorded grand welcome by his followers and BJP activists. At Nagaram in Jammikunta mandal, his followers organised a roadshow. Speaking to the media later, Rajender asserted that the people of Huzurabad will teach the pink party and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a befitting lesson in the ensuing bypoll.

During the visit, he also garlanded the statues of Shivaji, Gandhi and Ambedkar at Motukulagudem and performed special poojas at Lord Hanuman temple in Nagaram. Stating that the people of Telangana will “bury TRS” in the 2023 Assembly polls, Meanwhile, the TRS is also taking all steps to keep its base intact. On Thursday, Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar attended a party meeting at Jammikunta mandal.

Comments

